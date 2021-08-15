India monitoring situation in Afghanistan for staff evacuation: Report

-
India closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan to decide on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul, news agency ANI reported.
Taliban is close to a complete victory in Afghanistan as fighters entered the outskirts of the capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a peaceful transfer of the city after promising not to take it by force, but the uncertainty panicked residents who raced to the leave the capital, with workers fleeing government offices and helicopters landing at the US Embassy.
Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital.
In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country, even though they had some air support from the U.S. military.
The lightning speed of the push has shocked many and raised questions about why Afghan forces crumbled despite years of US training and billions of dollars spent. Just days ago, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under insurgent pressure.
