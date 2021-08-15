India needs govt that doesn't interfere: Modi in Independence Day speech

-
ALSO READ
Independence Day LIVE: Railways to be energy net-zero by 2030, says PM Modi
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Independence Day speech in Covid times
Explained: Why Delhi's school reforms are not yet a runaway success
30 years of economic reforms: Here's a look at the broad contours of change
-
The central government and states must scrap outdated laws that interfere with people’s lives and make doing business in the country difficult, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, using his customary Independence Day speech to call for reforms in governance.
“Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people,” he said as he outlined his government’s plans.
"We want such an India where the government doesn’t interfere with the lives of citizens.” Modi called startups India’s new wealth creators and a source of national pride.
He committed India to becoming energy independent in 25 years and the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission for climate change.
He spoke about "Amrit Kaal", an event 25 years away according to traditional Hindu calendar, saying India must not wait for development until then. "We must start the change now to build a new India to celebrate the 100 years of Independence."
Modi began his speech by honouring India’s freedom fights, Covid-19 frontline workers and India’s contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.
"We can say with pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine," he said.
It is Modi’s eighth such speech as Prime Minister since 2014: last year he announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission to give all Indians a unique health ID. In 2019, he hailed Parliament for abrogating statutes giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status in the Indian constitution. In 2018, he announced an Indian astronaut would be sent into space by 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU