India needs govt that doesn't interfere: Modi in Independence Day speech

The central government and states must scrap outdated laws that interfere with people’s lives and make doing business in the country difficult, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, using his customary Independence Day speech to call for reforms in governance.

“Our priority will be to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly. For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people,” he said as he outlined his government’s plans.

"We want such an India where the government doesn’t interfere with the lives of citizens.” Modi called startups India’s new wealth creators and a source of national pride.

He committed India to becoming energy independent in 25 years and the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission for climate change.

He spoke about "Amrit Kaal", an event 25 years away according to traditional Hindu calendar, saying India must not wait for development until then. "We must start the change now to build a new India to celebrate the 100 years of Independence."

Modi began his speech by honouring India’s freedom fights, Covid-19 frontline workers and India’s contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We can say with pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine," he said.

It is Modi’s eighth such speech as Prime Minister since 2014: last year he announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission to give all Indians a unique health ID. In 2019, he hailed Parliament for abrogating statutes giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status in the Indian constitution. In 2018, he announced an Indian astronaut would be sent into space by 2022.