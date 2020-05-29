India ninth on global Covid-19 list, overtakes China on death count

is now the ninth most covid-19 infected country in the world, surpassing with over 165,000 confirmed cases, nearly twice China’s according to data by John Hopkins university and the ministry of health. In terms of death is at the 13th spot with over 4,700 fatalites, overtaking

added 7,466 - a record number of cases in a single day, according to data shared on Friday morning. has confirmed 84,106 cases and 4,638 deaths from Covid-19 so far.

According to experts, cases in India are following a geometric progression as the number of infections being added per day continues to reach higher levels.

There are close to 90,000 active Covid cases in India while 71,105 people have recovered taking India’s recovery rate to 42.89 per cent.

ALSO READ: After flak over Shramik, Rlys says only 71 out of 3,840 trains diverted

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases, is inching close to the 60,000 mark, followed by Tamil Nadu at 19,372, Delhi at 16,281 confirmed cases.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 960.

A press statement by the health ministry said that through a graded, preemptive and proactive approach, the government was taking several steps along with the States and union territories for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19. “These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the statement said.

Countries ahead of India in the global Covid tally include the US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

According to the Indian council of medical research (ICMR) a total of 34,83,838 samples have been tested as on May 29 and 1,21,702 samples have been tested in a single day.