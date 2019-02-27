India-Pak conflict: Govt protests Pakistan's 'vulgar display' of IAF pilot

India on Wednesday asked Pakistan to safely return an pilot who was reportedly captured during in an air battle the two countries on Wednesday

India’s demarche came after Pakistan's chief military spokesman his army had only downed Indian pilot in custody, having previously said two pilots had been captured.

"There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody," Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet about the pilot, who was shot down earlier in the day after responding to a Pakistani air strike in Kashmir.





India’s demarche to the Pakistani envoy Delhi asked the country to ensure that no harm comes to the pilot and protested his “vulgar display”.



"India also strongly objected to Pakistan's vulgar display of an injured personnel of the in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody," said the demarche, according to NDTV.