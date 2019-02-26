- IAF strike in PoK LIVE updates: India dropped bombs across LoC, claims Pak
- Indian Air Force jets have crossed LoC, dropped payload in PoK, claims Pak
- Top 10 biz headlines: RBI's eyes on bank CEO pay, relief for IL&FS & more
- India likely to get normal southwest monsoon in 2019, says Skymet
- BJP joins chorus against tribal eviction order, to petition against verdict
- Maruti Eeco used in Pulwama terror attack, owner on the run: NIA
- 11 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to heavy rains
- El Nino threat is fading to India's critical monsoon season
- PM inaugurates 40-acre National War Memorial, built at a cost of Rs 176 cr
- RSS-affiliate demands ordinance to prevent tribal evictions
IAF strike in PoK LIVE: Pak claims India crossed LoC; Cabinet meet underway
In response to the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian air force on Tuesday destroyed a major terrorist camp in Pakistan, according to news agencies citing IAF sources. Catch LIVE updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000. Representative image
In response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 Central Reserve Police Forec (CRPF) personnel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday destroyed a major terrorist camp in Pakistan, news agency ANI said citing IAF sources.
Quoting unnamed sources in the Indian Air Force, ANI said a dozen Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps across the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region.
Union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot confirmed in a tweet that Indian Air Force had conducted air strikes early on terror camps in Pakistan.
Union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot confirmed in a tweet that Indian Air Force had conducted air strikes early on terror camps in Pakistan.
“Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector," Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesman for the Pakistan Armed Forces, said in a Twitter post, adding that the Pakistan Air Force responded by scrambling its own jets. “Indian Air Force released payload while escaping, which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.”
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, saluted IAF pilots for carrying out the strike.
ALSO READ: Indian Air Force jets have crossed LoC, dropped payload in PoK, claims Pak
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, saluted IAF pilots for carrying out the strike.
ALSO READ: Indian Air Force jets have crossed LoC, dropped payload in PoK, claims Pak
Relations between the India and Pakistan has been extremely tense since a suicide car bombing, claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, on February 14 killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed is a United Nations-designated terrorist group.
Catch LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More