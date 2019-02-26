JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IAF strike in PoK LIVE: Pak claims India crossed LoC; Cabinet meet underway

In response to the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian air force on Tuesday destroyed a major terrorist camp in Pakistan, according to news agencies citing IAF sources. Catch LIVE updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 lands at Yamuna Expressway (Picture credit: Twitter)
Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000. Representative image

In response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 Central Reserve Police Forec (CRPF) personnel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday destroyed a major terrorist camp in Pakistan, news agency ANI said citing IAF sources.
 
Quoting unnamed sources in the Indian Air Force, ANI said a dozen Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps across the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region.

Union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot confirmed in a tweet that Indian Air Force had conducted air strikes early on terror camps in Pakistan.
 
“Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector," Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesman for the Pakistan Armed Forces, said in a Twitter post, adding that the Pakistan Air Force responded by scrambling its own jets. “Indian Air Force released payload while escaping, which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, saluted IAF pilots for carrying out the strike.

ALSO READ: Indian Air Force jets have crossed LoC, dropped payload in PoK, claims Pak
 
Relations between the India and Pakistan has been extremely tense since a suicide car bombing, claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, on February 14 killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed is a United Nations-designated terrorist group.
 
Catch LIVE updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh