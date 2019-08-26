India, Pakistan can resolve Kashmir issue themselves: Donald Trump

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

G7 Summit: Modi and Trump

India and Pakistan can resolve their dispute on Kashmir through discussions, said US President Donald Trump on Monday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in France.

Prime Minister Modi told me India has the situation in Kashmir under control, said Trump, withdrawing from his earlier statements that he was willing to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India and Pakistan should work together for welfare of people of our two nations, said Modi in Biarritz.

India on August 5 scrapped Kashmir's semi-autonomous status, drawing protests from Pakistan.
First Published: Mon, August 26 2019. 16:29 IST

