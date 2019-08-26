India, Pakistan can resolve Kashmir issue themselves: Donald Trump

India and Pakistan can resolve their dispute on Kashmir through discussions, said US President on Monday after meeting Prime Minister at the G7 summit in France.

Prime Minister Modi told me India has the situation in Kashmir under control, said Trump, withdrawing from his earlier statements that he was willing to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India and Pakistan should work together for welfare of people of our two nations, said Modi in Biarritz.

India on August 5 scrapped Kashmir's semi-autonomous status, drawing protests from Pakistan.