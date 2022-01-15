India racing to 100 unicorns mark, National Start-up Day on Jan 16th: Modi

-
ALSO READ
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Antler India to invest a third of corpus in Web3, blockchain start-ups
Air defence boost: Indian Air Force gets first Indo-Israeli missile
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
-
With 42 unicorn start-ups being created last year and India racing to the milestone of one billion internet users, the country will soon make a century of unicorns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He also announced that January 16 will be celebrated as National Start-up Day from now on.
“Even during the good days earlier, only a few companies would become big. But in the past one year 42 unicorns have been made. These billion dollar startups are proof of India becoming Aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) and our country's Aatmavishwas (self-confidence),” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 150 start-ups today to boost the start-up ecosystem in the country.
The Prime Minister emphasised that it was important for start-ups to not limit themselves to the country, but have global aspirations with the experience of catering to a large and diverse market like India. “India's diversity is our strength. It is our global identity. Our unicorns and start-ups are the messengers of this diversity,” he said.
PM Modi also highlighted the government’s commitment to innovation and star-ups through programmes and measures such as the Atal Innovation Mission, new space technology and drone technology policies, easier compliance processes for start-ups and ironing out the issues regarding angel tax which hamstrung start-up funding earlier.
The Prime Minister said that the new drone policy has started showing results – with the Army, Navy and Air Force having already placed about Rs 500 crore worth of orders with drone companies.
He said that India had progressed to a much better global innovation index ranking of top 50 in the world even as the number of patents granted increased from around 4,000 in 2013-14 to more than 28,000 last year, while the number of trademarks registered rose from 70,000 to more than 250,000 in the same period.
The Prime Minister called upon start-ups to look towards solving challenges related to the rural economy and manufacturing sector. “Your hard work, businesses, job creation and wealth creation are for the country’s benefit. I want to match shoulder to shoulder with you to transform the youth's enthusiasm into country's enthusiasm,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU