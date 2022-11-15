India ranks eighth, moving up two spots on Climate Change Performance Index

India rose two spots to rank eighth out of 63 countries in the Performance Index 2023 (CCPI). In the and Energy Use categories, the country was rated "high". In the Climate Policy and categories, it earned a "medium" rating.

The CCPI evaluates 59 countries and the European Union, which together generate over 90 per cent of global . Using standardised criteria, the CCPI looks at four categories, with 14 indicators: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy Use, and Climate Policy.

It tracks the implementation of the by various countries.

"The country is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets (compatible with a well-below 2°C scenario)," the index report released by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute & Climate Action Network said.

In 2022 and 2021, India stood in the 10th spot. In 2020, it ranked ninth on the list.

Since signing the in 2015, India has updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). At the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, the country announced its commitment to achieving net zero by 2070.

"The country experts welcome the new targets and the political signals towards climate action. Despite India's medium in the category, the country has included renewables targets in its updated NDC," the index report added.

In Greenhouse Gas Emissions, India ranked ninth. Under the category of and Energy Use, it stood at the 24th and ninth stop, respectively. And on Climate Policy, India ranked eighth.

In the overall standings, no country ranked first, second or third on the index. Denmark, with a score of 79.61, ranked fourth, followed by Sweden with 73.28 points. India scored 67.35 points.

The report added that India must adopt a carbon pricing mechanism and develop more capacities at the subnational level to improve its performance. Also, a concrete action plan for achieving the targets must be determined.