India records biggest spike with 10,996 new cases, 396 deaths in 24 hrs

India on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike with 10,956 new cases, taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with 396 new fatalities, according to the Union data.

The new cases were reported in 24 hours till Friday 8 am.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer. The number of recoveries are more than the active novel cases for the second consecutive day.

The number of active cases stands at 1,41,842, while 1,47,194 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 49.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.



The case tally is expected to cross 300,000 very soon.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the increasing cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Jama Masjid has been closed for public till June 30. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque.



According to the state health department, the national capital till Thursday recorded 32,810 cases of Covid-19, out of which 19581 are active. Out of the total, 12245 have been cured and 984 have died.

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases is currently at 7.48 million, of which more than 2,00,000 cases are in the US alone.

There have been 419,560 casualties in the pandemic so far, while 3.8 million people have recovered. With more than 135,000 fresh cases in 24 hours, June 10 saw the highest single day rise in the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in the situation report published on late Thursday said that 128,419 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,347 patients had died.