India registers fastest growth in fish production in more than two decades

India’s production in 2017-18 grew at its fastest pace in more than two decades, driven largely by a 14.05 per cent increase in inland farming, data showed on Thursday.

The handbook for fisheries statistics for 2018 said the average fisherman earned Rs 4,411.16 per month in 2016-17, indicating the rise in production may not have improved incomes. The average income in 2011-12 was Rs 3,124.76 per month. Numbers for income in 2017-18 weren't mentioned.

Data showed that at 8.90 million tonnes, inland fisheries was the main production contributor. Its output rose by 14.05 per cent between 2016-17 to 2017-18. At 3.69 million tonnes, marine production grew by just 1.73 per cent in the same period.

The share of inland farming in total production has been rising since 2000-01, as high-value marine fisheries declines due to climate change, mechanised trawling and dwindling catch.

Giriraj Singh, union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, said the government will invest Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years to promote fisheries.

Singh said investments will be done through three components: about Rs 10,000 crore will be spent through the newly launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, about Rs 12,860 crore through the World Bank, and Rs 7,532 crore will be sanctioned through the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

Seven harbours and 181 landing centres have been set up as part of measures to improve post harvesting infrastructure, he said.

Singh said the government aims to achieve fish and related products export worth Rs 1,00,000 crore in the next five years from the current level of Rs 45,000 crore.