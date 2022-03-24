India reports 19% jump in TB cases in 2021: India TB Report

India reports a sharp 19 percent rise in cases in 2021 over the previous year, revealed the India TB Report 2022 released by the Union Health Minister on Wednesday. The total number of incident TB patients (new and relapse) notified during 2021 were 19, 33,381 as opposed to that of 16, 28,161 in 2020.

At the same time, there has been an increase in the mortality rate due to all forms of TB between 2019 and 2020 by 11 percent in India. In absolute numbers, the total number of estimated deaths from all forms of TB excluding HIV, for 2020 was 4.93 lakh, which was higher by 13 percent than the 2019 estimate.

In 2019 India had reported an 11 percent jump in TB cases to 24.04 lakh patients over the previous year. In 2020, after the initial two months of pandemic (March and April) the TB notifications dipped by 38 percent as compared to January and February. TB notifications started to pick up towards the end of 2020, and a total of 1.8 mn cases could be notified, an increase of 11 percent from the projections made around April-end.

The pandemic has hit the process of TB notifications in the country. The TB India Report 2022 said, “Admittedly, the fight against (TB) encountered setbacks in decades of gains.” India aims to eliminate TB by 2025 according to the Strategic Plan for Elimination of (NSP 2017- 25) and eighteen States have committed to Ending TB by 2025 by formally implementing State specific Strategic Plans.

“The programme had been able to catch-up with the dip in TB notifications that was observed around the months when the two major Covid waves happened in India,” the report said, adding that factors such as changes in the health seeking behaviour of patients with chest symptoms as well as diversion of human and material resources were seen across the country.

According to the Global TB Report 2021, the estimated incidence of all forms of TB in India for 2020 was 188 per 1 lakh population. In India, childhood TB remains a staggering problem, contributing to approximately 31 percent of the global burden. Over the last decade, consistently, children constitute 6-7 percent of all the patients treated under Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) annually, pointing to a gap of 4-5 percent in total notification against the estimated incidence.

Comorbidities like malnutrition, diabetes, HIV, tobacco smoking, and alcohol impact a person with TB in predisposition and severity. Around Rs 1488 crore were paid to 57.33 lakh TB patients under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) as direct benefit transfer (DBT) from April 2018 to February 2022.

In 2021, among 21, 35,830 patients diagnosed, 20, 30,509 (95 percent) patients were put on treatment.

Around 61 percent were male and 39 percent were female among the patients put on treatment. Among the total notifications, 6 percent of patients were in the paediatric age group. Of the total patients notified in 2020, 83 percent were successfully treated while 4 percent died during treatment.

On Wednesday, the results of a TB Prevalence Survey were also released, which showed that the majority (64 percent) of the symptomatic population did not seek healthcare services. The reasons behind this was that 68 percent were ignoring symptoms, 18 percent were not recognizing TB symptoms, 12 percent were on self-treatment, and 2 percent could not afford to seek care.

The survey carried out between 2019 and 2021 also showed that cases of confirmed pulmonary TB cases for those above 15 years was 316 per lakh population, and this varied from 151 per lakh in Kerala to 534 per lakh in Delhi.

The prevalence of all forms of TB for all ages in India was 312 per lakh population for the year 2021 and the highest prevalence for all forms of TB was 747 per lakh in Delhi and the lowest was 137 per lakh population in Gujarat.

BOX:

India reported 19% rise in TB cases in 2021 to 1.9 mn

Mortality rose by 11 percent for all forms of TB between 2019 and 2020

Childhood TB in India – 31% of the global burden

Children constitute 6-7% of all those treated under NTEP

National TB Prevalence Survey shows

64% symptomatic did not seek healthcare services

18% did not recognise symptoms

12% were on self-treatment

2% could not afford to seek care

Prevalence of TB in India – 312/ lakh population

Highest TB prevalence in Delhi – 747/ lakh population

Lowest TB prevalence in Gujarat – 137/ lakh population