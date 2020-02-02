India reports second coronavirus case in Kerala, patient stable

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Another Air India flight to depart for Wuhan at 12:50 pm
Coronavirus-hit girl better; report if you have returned from China: Govt
India's first coronavirus case: Kerala student in Wuhan tested positive
IndiGo tells pilots, crew to wear masks, avoid public places in East Asia
Coronavirus spreads to industrial commodities, prices decline by up to 9%
-
The government on Sunday reported India's second case of coronavirus in Kerala, three days after the southern state reported country's first case.
The patient has a “travel history from China” and has been isolated in a hospital, said the Union Health Ministry in a statement. The patient is stable and has been kept in isolation.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus: China toll climbs to 304, confirmed infections top 14000
China’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday. The country’s new confirmed infections from the outbreak increased by a daily record, up by 2,590 cases on Saturday to top 14,000, as the quickly growing epidemic prompted global travel restrictions and evacuations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU