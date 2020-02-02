India reports second coronavirus case in Kerala, patient stable

The government on Sunday reported India's second case of in Kerala, three days after the southern state reported country's first case.

The patient has a “travel history from China” and has been isolated in a hospital, said the Union Health Ministry in a statement. The patient is stable and has been kept in isolation.





China’s death toll from the outbreak reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday. The country’s new confirmed infections from the outbreak increased by a daily record, up by 2,590 cases on Saturday to top 14,000, as the quickly growing epidemic prompted global travel restrictions and evacuations.