India flies home 323 more citizens from Chinese city battling coronavirus
India reports second coronavirus case in Kerala, patient stable

The patient has a 'travel history from China' and has been isolated in a hospital

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The government on Sunday reported India's second case of coronavirus in Kerala, three days after the southern state reported country's first case.

The patient has a “travel history from China” and has been isolated in a hospital, said the Union Health Ministry in a statement. The patient is stable and has been kept in isolation.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: China toll climbs to 304, confirmed infections top 14000

China’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday. The country’s new confirmed infections from the outbreak increased by a daily record, up by 2,590 cases on Saturday to top 14,000, as the quickly growing epidemic prompted global travel restrictions and evacuations.
First Published: Sun, February 02 2020. 09:35 IST

