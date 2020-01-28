JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Gay couple moves Kerala HC to strike down Special Marriage Act provisions
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Stock market falls, 3 under observation in India

The novel virus has sent ripples of fear across the world, especially in Asia. Catch LIVE updates on Coronavirus outbreak

BS Web Team 

A medical worker in protective suit checks the body temperature of car passenger at a checkpoint near the border to Hubei Province that is on lockdown after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China. Photo: REUTERS
A medical worker in protective suit checks the body temperature of car passenger at a checkpoint near the border to Hubei Province that is on lockdown after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China. Photo: REUTERS

The death toll in China from the coronavirus has soared to over 100 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed. The outbreak of a new virus is rapidly spreading as the official account of known cases jumped nearly 60 per cent overnight from 2,835 to 4,515. The novel virus has sent ripples of fear across the world, especially in Asia, as shares of companies highly exposed to China's economy tumbled on Tuesday on rising concern about the impact of global travel bans associated with Coronavirus. Three persons with a travel history to China have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of Delhi's RML Hospital.
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 12:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU