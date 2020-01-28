Coronavirus LIVE updates: Stock market falls, 3 under observation in India

The death toll in China from the has soared to over 100 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed. The outbreak of a new virus is rapidly spreading as the official account of known cases jumped nearly 60 per cent overnight from 2,835 to 4,515. The novel virus has sent ripples of fear across the world, especially in Asia, as shares of companies highly exposed to China's economy tumbled on Tuesday on rising concern about the impact of global travel bans associated with Three persons with a travel history to China have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of Delhi's RML Hospital.