India's count of coronavirus cases surges to 37,336; state-wise tally here

The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India has reached 37,336, and the overall has surged to 1,218, according to the health ministry data announced on Saturday morning. The country has reported 1,755 new cases of in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, where at least 485 have died from the disease so far, has been the worst hit. It saw its biggest single-day spike in cases, of more than 1,000. In Gujarat, which remained the second-most-affected, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 4,721. Delhi, the third worst-hit, reported 223 fresh cases, taking the tally to 3,738. All 11 districts of the capital have been categorised as Red Zone.

Here is a look at the number of cases and across the nation on Friday:



Maharashtra: Maharashtra on Friday saw a record single-day increase of 1,008 in the number of patients, which took the tally of cases in the state to 11,506. At least 26 coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the to 485. A total of 106 patients were discharged after recovery. Overall, 1,879 have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far.

As many as 326 new cases were detected since the previous night, the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 4,721 on Friday. At least 22 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 236. Out of the 326 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 267 cases were reported in Ahmedabad, 26 in Surat, 19 in Vadodara, six in Mahisagar, three in Panchmahal and one each in Banaskantha, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Patan districts.

: With a total of 223 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total novel coronavirus count in the capital surged to 3,738 on Friday with the death toll linked to the infection climbing to 61. Two persons succumbed to death yesterday due to coronavirus. All 11 districts of Delhi have been categorised as Red Zone. Southeast district in Delhi has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with 1,571 infections.

Madhya Pradesh: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 2,715, and the death toll in the state stands at 145 so far. The number of Covid-19 positive cases has continued to steadily rise in Indore. The confirmed cases touched the 1,513 mark in the city on Friday evening. Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 72.

Rajasthan: A total of 82 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the state's count to 2,666. The active cases of Covid-19 in the state are 1,598. Three people died yesterday while total deaths so far in the state are 61.

Telangana: At least 6 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,044. A total of 22 patients were cured and have been discharged from the state-run hospital. With this, the number of recoveries rose to 464. The death toll in the state stands at 28. Currently, there are 552 active cases in the state. : At least 6 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,044. A total of 22 patients were cured and have been discharged from the state-run hospital. With this, the number of recoveries rose to 464. The death toll in the state stands at 28. Currently, there are 552 active cases in the state. Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 203 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's tally to 2,526. There are so far 1,183 active cases in the state. The death toll in the state has climbed to 28. With 176 new infections, Chennai had 1,082, the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the state. ALSO READ: World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale

Kerala: In a relief to Kerala, no coronavirus cases were reported on Friday after witnessing a slight spurt in the past few days, as the hotspots jumped to 80. Samples of 9 people returned negative., and the active cases in the state has touched 102. It was on March 17 and March 18 that no fresh cases had been reported. So far, 392 people have been treated for the infection and discharged and 102 people are presently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. : In a relief to Kerala, no coronavirus cases were reported on Friday after witnessing a slight spurt in the past few days, as the hotspots jumped to 80. Samples of 9 people returned negative., and the active cases in the state has touched 102. It was on March 17 and March 18 that no fresh cases had been reported. So far, 392 people have been treated for the infection and discharged and 102 people are presently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Odisha: Seven more people, including two with a travel history to Tamil Nadu, tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 149. Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Jajpur district, two from Bolangir and one from Balasore. The state now has 93 active cases. Fifty-five patients have recovered and one has died of the disease.



Punjab: Punjab on Friday reported 105 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 585 and the death toll is 20. There are 457 active cases in the state. Maximum coronavirus cases were reported from Amritsar with 48 people contracting the infection. Out of 105 fresh cases on Friday, 91 are pilgrims who returned to Punjab from Nanded in Maharashtra.