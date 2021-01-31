India's Covid-19 curve declines, but many nations still in virus grip

A year since its first Covid-19 case was detected, India seems to have got a grip on the pandemic as its curve shows signs of a steady decline. In these 12 months, the country clocked over 10 million detected cases and 154,000 deaths.

Globally, there have been almost 100 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2 million deaths.

Unlike many countries that are grappling with a surge in cases now, India has been reducing the number of Covid beds in hospitals due to the drop in the number of patients.

The twin-challenge that faces India and the world is the new variants and vaccination. Even though India has given the antidote over 2.5 million health workers, the pace is slow given the size of the population.

The new variants from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil may add a fresh twist in the pandemic’s journey so far. As normalcy resumes it isn’t time to let the guard down just yet.