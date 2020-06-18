Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate now better than world average

The global count of cases is now at 8,299,389, with 446,929 deaths. More than 4 million people have now recovered from the virus. The US continues to have the highest death toll in the world, followed by Brazil and Russia.

In India, there are now 155,227 active cases, while 186,934 patients have now been cured. The death toll stands at 11,903 at present, with more than 2,000 in just one day because of reclassification of deaths. India now has the eighth highest number of deaths in the world.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. Germany has the best recovery rate among worst-affected nations

Among the worst-affected countries, Germany has the best recovery rate, with over 90 per cent of its cases having recovered. It is followed by Iran and Italy, which had been some of the earliest epicentres when the outbreak began. India’s recovery rate has managed to be above the world average of 52.4 per cent by a sliver. In the US, which has the highest number of cases globally, the recovery rate is around 40 per cent.





#2. India witnesses substantial rise in its death rate

India’s death rate has jumped significantly this month. It jumped 2.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent on June 17 because of reclassification of deaths that caused that 2,000 plus jump in fatalities in a single day. Until June 11, death rate had been static at 2.8 per cent, before increasing incrementally.



#3.Saudi Arabia is seeing a sharp surge in cases new cases

Saudi Arabia registered over 4,000 cases every 24 hours for the past three days. In comparison, daily new increases had been under 2,000 in early May. Saudi Arabia has over 141,234 confirmed cases at present, with 1,091 deaths. More than 65 per cent of its confirmed cases have now recovered.



