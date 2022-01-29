India's defence acquisitions guided by national security, says MEA

-
India pursues an independent foreign policy that also applies to its defence acquisitions and supplies which are guided by its national security interest, the external affairs ministry said on Friday, a day after the US expressed concern over New Delhi's S-400 missile system deal with Russia.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that while India has a comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US, it shares a special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia.
Bagchi was replying to a query about the comments by the US State Department that Russia selling the S-400 air defence missile system to India "shines a spotlight on the destabilising role" that Moscow is playing in the region and potentially beyond as well.
During a daily press briefing on Thursday in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also said, "When it comes to CAATSA sanctions... We haven't made a determination with regard to this transaction, but it's something we continue to discuss with the government of India given the risk of sanctions for this particular transaction under CAATSA." CAATSA is a tough US law that was brought in 2017 and authorises the administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia.
When asked about the issue, Bagchi told reporters, "we pursue an independent foreign policy. This also applies to our defence acquisitions and supplies which are guided by our national security interest". In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions. India has asserted that its decisions are based on its national interest to protect its national security.
The US has been urging all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems, Price said, amidst escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.
