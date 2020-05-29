India's eight core infrastructure sectors contract 38.1% in April

The output of India’s eight core industries contracted by record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, against growth of 5.2 per cent in the same month last year. In March this year, the production of eight sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity — had contracted by 9 per cent.

Crude oil output declined 6.4 per cent, against 5.5 per cent last month, official data released on Friday showed. Similarly, coal output growth stood at minus 15.5 per cent, against 4.4 per cent in March 2020; power output declined 22.8 per cent, against 8.2 per cent in March.

"In view of nationwide during April 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, various industries experienced substantial loss of production," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.