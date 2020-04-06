India's first dedicated Covid-19 hospital starts running with 14 patients

India’s first dedicated and the largest hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients, has started running Monday with 14 infected people admitted for treatment.

The Covid-19 hospital set up within the premises of city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), would be open round the clock with staff working in three shifts. To begin with, 683 staff members, including doctors and paramedics have been attached to it. Any need for additional manpower would be assessed by the authorities at an appropriate stage.

“The new Covid-19 Hospital has been provided a dedicated team of doctors, paramedics, nurses, and house-keeping staff, who will be rostered in shifts, with proper protection and not be involved in treatment of non-Covid patients. This group after their roster will be quarantined for two weeks (will be tested) and then those negative, will get a week's break, before they resume their duties. Covid suspects as well Covid patients will have a separate entrance and exit to KIMS campus and not intermingle with non-Covid patients. Patient and staff safety is paramount for us at KIMS”, Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS said in response to Business Standard’s email questionnaire.

The exclusive Covid hospital is equipped with 500 beds including 42 critical beds. Presently, the sample testing for Covid-19 is being done at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

“We have already applied for permission to be recognized as a testing centre. In anticipation, we are in the process of placing orders for necessary equipment for the testing”, he said.

The hospital has already rolled out guidelines for Covid-19 treatment, conforming to the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement to set up the country’s maiden Covid-19 hospitals with 1000 beds, the KIMS authorities pursued the project at breakneck speed, readying infrastructure in a span of less than a week. The other Covid-19 hospital has been set up in partnership with SUM Hospital and Coal India Ltd (CIL) subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

Thankfully for KIMS, the availability of fairly extensive infrastructure sped up the work on the exclusive Covid hospital. A suitable building with all modem medical facilities was identified for the new Covid-19 Hospital. It was refurnished to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients.