India's first mobile CNG refuelling units from IGL-Mahanagar Gas launched

India’s first CNG Mobile Refuelling Unit (MRU) was inaugurated by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday. The MRU was developed by Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas.
Pradhan also inaugurated 201 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country during the ceremony which was conducted virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He outlined the benefits of mobile fuel retailing, which include lower cost, ability to reach consumers at shopping malls, offices and other places. “We are bringing in innovation in energy retailing and making it mobile and delivering at the doorsteps,” Pradhan said.
He added that the MRU will help achieve supply of CNG in areas not yet connected through pipelines or at places where there is scarcity of land parcels to set up conventional CNG stations.
Commenting on the salient features of MRU subsequent to the ceremony, Amit Garg, Director (Commercial), IGL said, “CNG fuelling facility can now be available at the customer’s doorstep.”
Garg said that IGL had showcased a prototype of MRU for the first time during National Conclave on Emerging Opportunities in Natural Gas Sector on January 23, 2021. Subsequently, taking inputs from all the stakeholders including Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation, IGL had begun developing the first model, which has been approved by PESO.
He highlighted that MRU developed by IGL is fitted with 55 lightweight Type IV Cylinders, which can store up to 1,500 kg CNG and fill 150-200 vehicles in a day.
Pradhan said that the City Gas Distribution sector has emerged as a major sector for natural gas consumption. The demand is only going to increase as more Geographical Areas become operational.
He also said that there is a need for conversion of diesel or petrol vehicles to natural gas for ensuring lower emissions.
