India's first plant-based meat shipped to the US from Gujarat: Report

-
ALSO READ
On the table, protein-rich plant-based alternatives to meat and eggs
Why India remains a marginal player in global fruit and veggie market
Ruchi Soya to change the name of the company to Patanjali Foods
Dairy firms plagued with margin woes; pick value-added players: Analysts
What are FPIs & domestic investors thinking about the market?
-
Plant-based protein food company GREENEST shipped the first consignment of India's plant-based meat to the US on Wednesday. The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas, hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products, according to an announcement by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and reported by BusinessLine(BL).
"This is just a beginning, and we hope that India with its rich vegetarian heritage will become a hub for the growing global demand for plant-based Vegan products," M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, was quoted as saying by BL.
The report further added that APEDA expects the Indian plant protein market to reach $400-450 million in the next five years.
GREENEST has collaborated with Wholesome Foods to export its plant-based products to the US. Gaurav Sharma, founder of GREENEST said that the company has been receiving "large interest" from foreign markets.
Wholesome Food's managing partner Jeet Hirpara added that the consignment to the US is the "first of many more to follow."
"Plant-based vegan food is a burgeoning category with a strong international potential and we see it as one of the key contributors to our packed foods export portfolio from Gujarat," Harpreet Singh, regional head, APEDA-Gujarat said.
GREENEST's investors include names like Better Bite Ventures, a New Zealand-based dedicated Alt Protein VC fund, Magnetic and Sachid Madan, former chief executive of ITCs’s frozen snacks business.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 10:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU