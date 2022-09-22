India's first plant-based meat shipped to the US from Gujarat: Report

Plant-based protein food company GREENEST shipped the first consignment of India's plant-based meat to the US on Wednesday. The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas, hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products, according to an announcement by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and reported by BusinessLine(BL).

"This is just a beginning, and we hope that India with its rich vegetarian heritage will become a hub for the growing global demand for plant-based Vegan products," M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, was quoted as saying by BL.

The report further added that expects the Indian plant protein market to reach $400-450 million in the next five years.

GREENEST has collaborated with Wholesome Foods to export its plant-based products to the US. Gaurav Sharma, founder of GREENEST said that the company has been receiving "large interest" from foreign markets.

Wholesome Food's managing partner Jeet Hirpara added that the consignment to the US is the "first of many more to follow."

"Plant-based vegan food is a burgeoning category with a strong international potential and we see it as one of the key contributors to our packed foods export portfolio from Gujarat," Harpreet Singh, regional head, APEDA- said.

GREENEST's investors include names like Better Bite Ventures, a New Zealand-based dedicated Alt Protein VC fund, Magnetic and Sachid Madan, former chief executive of ITCs’s frozen snacks business.