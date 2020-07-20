Covid-19 Factoid: Spikes in Covid-19 cases continue, outbreak in Tripura

The global count of infections is currently at 14.5 million, of which more than 5 million cases are currently active. Globally, more than 600,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic. The US continues to be the worst affected country in the world, with daily new cases still on the ascent.

India now has more than 1 million confirmed cases, of which, 358,692 cases are currently active, while 653,750 people have made a successful recovery. The country’s death toll stands at 26,273, with three-fourth of all fatalities happening in just four states: Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus in India and the world:

#1. India sets a new record in single-day spike

India made a fresh record of the highest ever single-day spike of confirmed cases, registering over 38,000 cases in just 24 hours. This is more than twice the daily new cases registered at the beginning of the month, at a little over 18,000 cases. Since July 14, every day except one set a record spike in cases.





#2 The fresh outbreak in Tripura, crosses 200 cases a day for the first time

Tripura is now witnessing a sharp rise in daily new cases. On July 19, the state registered 288 cases in a single day, which 36 times the number of new cases registered on July 1. This is also the first time that it has crossed the 200-mark, having stayed well below 150 cases throughout July. The state’s confirmed case count is at 2,668, of which 914 are currently active. Five people have died in Tripura because of the virus.



#3 Chile has the lowest proportion of active cases

Chile has the least proportion of active cases as compared to the total confirmed case count, at just 6.4 per cent. This is almost one-sixth the world average of 36 per cent. India’s proportion of active cases is slightly less than the global average, while the US has the highest proportion, with half of all reported cases currently active.



