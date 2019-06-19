India's second moon mission aimed at more than just earning bragging rights

India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, orbited the moon in 2008, but did not land there. Come July 15 and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch a second mission, aimed at landing a rover on the surface of the moon, a feat that only the US, Russia and China have managed so far.

The plan is for the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2, weighing as much as eight adult elephants, to lift off from Isro's launch station Sriharikota, off the coast of Chennai, at precisely 2.51 a m. The landing of Chandrayaan-2 is expected on September 6 or 7. If all goes to plan, this ...