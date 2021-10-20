India saves 2 mn kids from dying, but 4 mn people go below nourishment line

In one plain and simple sentence, the Global Hunger Index (GHI) report says this about the hunger situation, not just in India, but around the globe: "It is difficult to be optimistic about hunger in 2021.” Though the GHI score for the world has fallen consistently in the last two decades, the pace of hunger eradication has slowed down in the last few years.

World GHI score fell from 28 in 1998-2002, to 25.1 in 2004-2008, to 20.4 in 2010-2014, to 17.9 in 2016-2020. However, there are concerns that globally, the prevalence of undernourishment, or insufficient calorie ...