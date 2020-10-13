India scores zero on bribery of foreign officials: Transparency Int'l

Transparency International has said India did not take action against bribes given to foreign public officials by companies operating abroad and their related issue.

Its 2020 report showed that India got zero points in four years till 2017 in five categories--investigations commenced, major cases commenced, other cases commenced, major cases concluded with substantial sanctions and other cases concluded with sanctions--assessed for this purpose by Transparency International.

It further said of foreign public officials is not criminalised at all in India, despite the fact that the country is a party to the UN Convention against (UNCAC) which requires it to do so.





Ashutosh Mishra, country expert for India who contributed to the report, said if Indian companies go abroad and bribe foreign officials there, they can't be prosecuted in India because there is no law.

The report said major exporters such as India, China, Singapore have an important role to play in tackling the supply side of in

It recommended that India become a party to the OECD Anti- Convention, pass legislation criminalizing foreign bribery, enforce action against foreign to the extent possible under existing legislation.