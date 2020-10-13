India scores zero on bribery of foreign officials: Transparency Int'l

-
ALSO READ
India investigated zero foreign bribery cases between 2016 and 2019: Report
Scared of online scams and money laundering? Learn how to deal with them
Adopt a strategic posture on trade
Banks need to overhaul anti-money laundering mechanism: Deloitte Report
MIAL scam: ED files money laundering case against GVK group co, promoters
-
Transparency International has said India did not take action against bribes given to foreign public officials by companies operating abroad and their related money laundering issue.
Its 2020 report showed that India got zero points in four years till 2017 in five categories--investigations commenced, major cases commenced, other cases commenced, major cases concluded with substantial sanctions and other cases concluded with sanctions--assessed for this purpose by Transparency International.
It further said bribery of foreign public officials is not criminalised at all in India, despite the fact that the country is a party to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which requires it to do so.
ALSO READ: Indian among six indicted in $100,000 Amazon bribery case in US
Ashutosh Mishra, country expert for India who contributed to the report, said if Indian companies go abroad and bribe foreign officials there, they can't be prosecuted in India because there is no law.
The report said major exporters such as India, China, Singapore have an important role to play in tackling the supply side of corruption in international trade.
It recommended that India become a party to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, pass legislation criminalizing foreign bribery, enforce action against foreign bribery to the extent possible under existing legislation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU