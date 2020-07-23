Covid-19 Factoid: India surpasses Spain death toll, now 7th-most-affected

The global tally of confirmed cases has crossed the 15 million-mark, of which over 600,000 patients have lost their lives in the pandemic till now, while over 9 million have made successful recoveries. The US is still the worst affected in the world, with over one-fourth of all reported cases in the world.

In India, there are now over 1.19 million cases, of which over 400,000 cases are currently active. As many as 28,732 patients have succumbed to the virus, while 753,050 managed to beat the infection.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. The US added latest 1 million cases in just 14 days

The US, which is the worst-affected country by the total number of reported cases, has crossed the 4 million cases-mark and it just took 14 days to add the latest 1 million cases to its tally: half the time it took to add the previous 1 million cases. The country took 98 days to the first 1 million cases and the growth rate has been increasing since then.







#2. India registered its highest single-day recoveries

Over 28,000 patients recovered from the on July 21 in India, highest-ever single-day day recovery recorded in the country. In all 753,050 people have recovered from the virus out of 1,192,915 reported cases, taking its overall recovery rate over 63 per cent. India has been witnessing a spike in its daily new case additions, wither over 30,000 cases being added in last seven days.





#3. India has now become the seventh most fatal country

The death toll in India has now surpassed Spain to attain a grim milestone of becoming the seventh-highest country by its death toll. The fatalities count in India currently stands at 28,732 and a death rate of 2.4 per cent. The US has so far recorded the highest death count at 145,357, followed by Brazil.



