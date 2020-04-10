India shells terrorist launch pad, ammunition dump in Pakistan: Reports

-
The Indian Army destroyed on Friday a terrorist launch pad and an ammunition dump across the de facto border in Jammu and Kashmir, shelling its western neighbour after it allegedly broke an informal ceasefire between the two countries.
"There are reports of heavy damage on the enemy side,” said a government spokesperson in Srinagar about India’s military action. India responded after being attacked in Keran Sector of Kupwara district, he added.
TV news channel NDTV showed drone camera footage the Indian Army released to the media and that apparently showed Pakistani targets on fire.
