JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus: Goa reports 456 new positive cases, six more deaths
Business Standard

India slams Pakistan for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

NIA has filed a charge sheet in the Pulwama case detailing how Pakistan-based JeM terror outfit planned and carried out the attack

Topics
India | Pakistan  | Pulwama terror attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the charge sheet into the Pulwama attack case has been filed after an investigation spanning one-and-a-half years.

"Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organisation and its leadership are in Pakistan. It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan," Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

"Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility," he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in the Pulwama case detailing how Pakistan-based JeM terror outfit planned and carried out the attack.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 20:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU