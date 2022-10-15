India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index; level 'serious'

this year slipped to the 107th position in the (GHI) 2022 from the 101st position in 2021. The GHI report termed the level of hunger in as 'serious.'

With a score of 28.2, is now behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal in the GHI Index of 121 nations, the GHI website, which tracks the hunger and malnutrition, said on Saturday.

According to the GHI website, China, Turkey, Kuwait and 14 other nations share the top spot with the GHI score of less than five.

The measure and tracks hunger wordlwide and by region and country. Published by Concern Worldwide annually, the report has been jointly prepared by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe.

The GHI index is based on four factors — under-nourishment, wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age) and under-five mortality. While India's performance since 2014 has improved significantly on stunting and infant mortality, the wasting and undernourishment graphs have seen a small upward trend, the GHI data showed.

India's GHI score has also decelerated to the range of 28.2 - 29.1 between 2014 and 2022 from 38.8 in 2000.

When India ranked 101 on GHI Index out of 116 nations in 2021, the Union government had slammed the GHI report, and called it 'shocking' and 'devoid of ground reality'. The Centre had said that the methodology used to calculate the hunger index was unscientific.