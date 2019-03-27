India successfully tests A-SAT missile to shoot down LEO satellite: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Isro to launch HysIS, 30 small satellites from 8 countries on Thursday
Modi's address LIVE updates: India successfully tests anti-satellite weapon
Second orbit raising operation of GSAT-29 conducted successfully, says Isro
Letter to BS: Everyone should rise above party politics and congratulate PM
Countdown starts for the launch of GSAT-11 satellite that will boost net
-
India has become the fourth country in the world to hit a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite in space, with Indian scientists using an anti-satellite missile to bring down an LEO satellite. The mission was completed in 3 minutes.
"India has shot down an LEO satellite to make 'Mission Shakti' a benchmark in the history of our country," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on Wednesday.
"Till now, only US, Russia and China had achieved this; India has become the fourth country to achieve this feat," the Prime Minister added.
"Mission Shakti is a huge step forward! It will ensure our spy satellites will not be shot down by China in case of war."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU