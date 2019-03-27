JUST IN
India successfully tests A-SAT missile to shoot down LEO satellite: PM Modi

India is the country other than US, China and Russia to have developed this capability

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

India has become the fourth country in the world to hit a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite in space, with Indian scientists using an anti-satellite missile to bring down an LEO satellite. The mission was completed in 3 minutes.

"India has shot down an LEO satellite to make 'Mission Shakti' a benchmark in the history of our country," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

"Till now, only US, Russia and China had achieved this; India has become the fourth country to achieve this feat," the Prime Minister added.

"Mission Shakti is a huge step forward! It will ensure our spy satellites will not be shot down by China in case of war."
First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 12:49 IST

