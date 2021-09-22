India to target children for Covid-19 vaccine from October: Report

-
-
All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The world's first DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D won emergency authorisation from Indian regulators last month. From October, the company, better known as Zydus Cadila, will produce 10 million doses a month.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources sought anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to media.
The vaccine is the only one approved for children in India, which has given a total of 825.9 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.
(Reporting by Neha Arora and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
