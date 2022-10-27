JUST IN
India, US to conduct 'Yudh Abhyas' near China border from Nov 15: Report

Before this, between November 8 and 18, the member countries of the "Quad" will conduct the Malabar exercise off Yokosuka in Japan

US India relations  | Yudh Abhyas | LAC

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Yudh Abhyas 2019
Representative Image

Indian and the US militaries will conduct the battalion-level "Yudh Abhyas" exercise between November 15 and December 2 at Auli in Uttarakhand, just 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Before this, between November 8 and 18, the member countries of the "Quad" will conduct the Malabar exercise off Yokosuka in Japan, a report in the Times of India (TOI) said. The 'Quad' includes the US, Japan, Australia and India.

Earlier in 2022, the Quad had declared that it would "deter" any "coercion" in the Indo-Pacific with an eye on China's expansionist policies. "Yudh Abhyas" will include "high-altitude warfare drills", the report added.

Around 350 soldiers from each country are expected to take part in the military exercise.

"With around 350 soldiers from each side, Yudh Abhyas will witness employment of integrated battle groups in mountains and extreme cold climate, along with heliborne elements and an integrated surveillance grid," an official was quoted as saying by the TOI.

The US and Indian forces had concluded the "Vajra Prahar" exercise at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh in August. It involved the special forces of the two countries. These forces undertake covert, specialised operations including counterterrorism.

In early October, the National Security Strategy (NSS) of the US said that China was its "only competitor with both intent and capability to reshape the international order". It added that US and India will work together to "support our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific".

India will also conduct the "Austra-Hind" infantry combat exercise at the Mahajan range in Rajasthan between November 28 and December 11. Recently, the two countries concluded the "Pitch Black" air combat exercise at Darwin.

India and Singapore will also conduct the "Agni Warrior" exercise at Deolali in Maharashtra between November 13 and 30.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 09:28 IST

