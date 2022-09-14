JUST IN
India warming up to vast potential of crowd-funding for healthcare
Whole world is looking at India for knowledge, says RSS chief Bhagwat
Digital engineering taking lead in engineering R&D in India: Report
Rajnath conveys concerns to US over sustenance package for Pak's F-16 fleet
Govt clears proposal to grant ST status to several communities in 5 states
Safe to consume milk from LSD-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Cabinet approves proposal to add Himachal's Hatti community to ST list
Ganguly, Shah set for 2nd innings at BCCI as SC allows constitution tweak
Moonlighting not ethical: IBM India's Patel joins IT industry debate
Fire in AI Express plane's engine at Muscat airport; 151 people evacuated
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Whole world is looking at India for knowledge, says RSS chief Bhagwat
Maharashtra sees 881 Covid-19 cases, five deaths; active tally at 5,426
Business Standard

India warming up to vast potential of crowd-funding for healthcare

Of the 1.3 million active patients in India, around 890,000 have given consent to be up for adoption

Topics
Tuberculosis in India | health care | Nutrition

Shine Jacob & Sohini Das  |  Chennai/Mumbai 

Tuberculosis
FICCI have stepped forward and adopted 100,000 TB patients, sponsoring a Rs 1,000 food box per month per patient for treatment duration

In five days of its launch, the Ni-kshay 2.0 scheme has found donors for 190,000 tuberculosis patients, hinting at the Centre tasting success with crowdfunding for a public cause at a time India — especially its private sector — is warming to the practice.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tuberculosis in India

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 20:05 IST

`
.