India warming up to vast potential of crowd-funding for healthcare

In five days of its launch, the Ni-kshay 2.0 scheme has found donors for 190,000 tuberculosis patients, hinting at the Centre tasting success with crowdfunding for a public cause at a time India — especially its private sector — is warming to the practice.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.