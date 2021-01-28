India will come up with more Covid-19 vaccines: Modi tells Davos Summit

India provides a "predictable environment" for doing business and its commitment to economic self-reliance will strengthen globalization, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he addressed World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit.



"Many around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by Covid-19 and face tsunami of corona infections," he said, indicating the country has lined up more vaccines for the disease after using two for its nationwide inoculation.



"Right now there are two made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India,” he said.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday pegged contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in the current financial year, higher than the 7.7-per cent decline projected by the government’s advance estimates. The IMF expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in the next financial year before slowing to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23, making India regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both the years.