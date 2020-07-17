India will top 2 mn coronavirus cases by Aug; govt must prepare: Rahul

Congress leader on Friday urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 2 million cases by August 10.

Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the pandemic and has questioned the claims on of containing it.

"10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If Covid-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government must take concrete and planned steps to prevent further spread of the pandemic, he said.

He also retweeted his Tuesday's post in which he said the total number of cases in the country will cross the 10 lakh-mark this week.

India's Covid-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 1 million cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states.

is ranked third in the global tally after the US and Brazil.