JUST IN
Supreme Court orders release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
HC dismisses with cost PIL against Justice Chandrachud's appointment as CJI
'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen
Delhi Police register two separate FIRs in Thursday's clashes in JNU
Dengue cases rise in UP's Gorakhpur; 194 infections reported so far
End of the stone age: Railways to upgrade rail tracks at select stations
Thick layer of smog shrouds Delhi, AQI remains in 'very poor' category
Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month
For 19 months in pandemic, 43% children had no access to education: Study
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Thane records 34 new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally at 261
Business Standard

Indian agencies have real-time, remote access to internet traffic: Report

The revelation was made by the Internet Service Providers Association of India in a filing with the Department of Telecommunications

Topics
surveillance  | Internet | Department of Telecommunications

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

internet, data, broadband
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Law enforcement agencies in India have been provided with a facility to monitor internet traffic in real-time without even visiting an internet provider's premises. According to a new report by Entrackr, the revelation was made by the Internet Service Providers Association of India in a filing with the Department of Telecommunications.

"All ILD [international long distance] and ISP [internet service provider] licensees are mandated to connect their systems to the CMS [Centralized Monitoring System] facility...law enforcement agencies are provided a facility for online and real-time monitoring of traffic," the filing said as reported by Entrackr.

This indicates that the government and law enforcement agencies may have "wider and easier" access to Indians' internet traffic than previously believed.

The CMS was started after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to expand the surveillance capacity of the Indian government. Its implementation has been delayed, but the report stated that according to experts, the infrastructure available is enough for the government to monitor the traffic.

According to a note by an expert, as reported by Entrackr, the government can use CMS to gain access to traffic even after the telecom operator's knowledge. No individual requests need to be sent by the government while using CMS.

Citing earlier similar incidents, Entrackr wrote, "Rajan Mathews, then the Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India, revealed in an interview in 2020 that telecom operators had started to remotely provide access to phone calls that were subject to lawful interception requests."

Several reports have also emerged stating that the government may even be tapping internet traffic flowing through underwater cables between India and other parts of the world.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on surveillance

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU