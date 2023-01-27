JUST IN
Indian Army enjoys advantage over China on border, says MM Naravane
Aadhaar e-KYC transactions up 18.53% in Q3 of FY 2022-23: Govt data
BBC documentary screening: Students detained at DU; CrPC Sec 144 imposed
Initial batch of 12 cheetahs to be flown in from South Africa in February
India issues notice to Pak on implementation of Indus Water Treaty: Report
As batter focuses on ball, students should focus, shun pressure: PM Modi
India signs pact with S Africa to bring 12 more cheetahs in February
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
Classes to remain suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia today: Varsity order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Aadhaar e-KYC transactions up 18.53% in Q3 of FY 2022-23: Govt data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian Army enjoys advantage over China on border, says MM Naravane

'We should negotiate the border from that position of advantage'

Topics
Manoj Mukund Naravane | Indian Army | India China border row

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

Army Chief General MM Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane. Photo: ANI

Former Indian Army chief, General MM Naravane, on Friday said India’s military, for the first time, enjoyed an advantage on the Sino-Indian border vis-à-vis China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLC).

“We should negotiate the (Sino-Indian) border with China from that position of advantage,” he said, while addressing a New Delhi-based think-tank called the Foundation for Non-Violent Alternatives (FNVA) at the release of its new report, “Resetting India’s Tibet Policy 2022”.

Naravane commanded the Indian Army from January 2019 to April 2022, a period of border turmoil in which the PLA made inroads into the Indian territory at several points in Eastern Ladakh. In a brutal hand-to-hand encounter between the two armies in the Galwan river valley, Indian soldiers were killed for the first time since 1975.

New Delhi admitted deaths of 40 Indian soldiers in that clash, while Beijing acknowledged that four PLA soldiers lost their lives. Naravane said the Indian Army gained a major moral advantage, stemming from the fact that, for the first time in decades, an adversary had inflicted casualties on Chinese soldiers.

“It doesn’t matter whether four Chinese soldiers were killed or 40. What is material is that we stood up to the PLA and inflicted casualties,” he said.

The message that had gone out to the PLA and the Chinese leadership, said Naravane, is that any aggression hereafter by China would result in their paying a price. “It will not be a small price, but a heavy one,” he said.

The former Army chief also claimed that the Indian position of advantage came from the fact that the large number of Chinese soldiers now deployed on the Sino-Indian border had to be resupplied from bases far away on China’s eastern seaboard.

“The PLA’s lines of communication to their western border with India are 4,000 km long, while India’s lines of communication to its Himalayan border are barely 400-500 km,” said Naravane.

This leads to a position of stalemate, said Naravane, in which neither the Chinese nor the Indian side can benefit from conflict. It is a position that calls for negotiation.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manoj Mukund Naravane

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 20:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.