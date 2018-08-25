Indian Army's forgotten hero, the Jonga, enjoys a cult following today

One morning in 2007, Abhilash Nambiar was rummaging through a junkyard in Mumbai for Jeep spare parts when his eyes fell on a rusty vehicle in military colours parked in a corner. Could it really be the Jonga — the rugged warhorse of the Indian Army which he had only seen pictures of until that moment? It was.

The Mumbai resident spent the next nine hours convincing the scrap dealer to sell it to him, arranging for the tidy sum the man demanded, and then transporting the vehicle to the garage of his trusted mechanic in Thane. The next year passed in getting the 1977 model ...