A full house for cinema: 2022 box office to close at Rs 11,000 crore

A two-year slump and a slow start to 2022 hardly dampened movie-goers’ spirit. Calendar 2022 will go down in history as a year when the (BO) roared back to life and the real star was the Next Big Idea. The Southern juggernaut rolled in, scripted success, changed the narrative, and gave a serious rethink, notwithstanding its marquee production houses, megastars, and marketing prowess.