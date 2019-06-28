Indian chef Gaggan Anand sets his eyes on a new culinary adventure

It’s 11:30 pm and I seem to have surreptitiously crept into Gaggan Anand’s celebration party at his new natural wine bar called Wet in Bangkok.

Barely 24 hours ago, Anand’s eponymous restaurant in Bangkok’s dingy Soi Langsuan lane had been voted the “world’s fourth best restaurant” at the definitive annual restaurant ranking extravaganza — the World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards — in Singapore. For the last five years, Anand, 42, has been the only Indian chef to make the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, topping its Asian ...