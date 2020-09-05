Indian, Chinese defence ministers meet, no breakthrough on border face-off

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart, Defence Minister and State Councillor General Wei Fenghe on Friday and discussed the on-going border confrontation in Ladakh, but without any breakthrough in resolving the four-month-long confrontation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says the meeting was requested by the Chinese delegation on the side-lines of a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers in Moscow. In what the MoD characterises as “frank and in-depth discussions”, both sides stuck to repeating their stated claims and ...