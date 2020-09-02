JUST IN
PLA aggression in Pangong resumes, Indian Special Forces launch a counter
Ladakh intrusions: Special Frontier Force takes first casualties

The SFF was raised in November 1962 in the aftermath of India's crushing defeat by China

Ladakh standoff | Indian Army | People’s Liberation Army

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

At 7 am on Tuesday, a small army convoy rolled into the Tibetan settlement of Choglamsar, adjoining Leh, the capital of Ladakh. Inside a truck, draped in the Indian tricolour, lay the coffin of Company Leader Nyima Tenzin of the Special Frontier Force (SFF), an elite paratroop unit manned by volunteers from the 120,000-strong Tibetan refugee community in India.

An army officer handed over Tenzin’s body to his wife and three children. A Tibetan nationalist at heart, with his loyalty to the traditional Snow Lion flag, Nyima Tenzin completed his last journey wrapped in the ...

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 02:58 IST

