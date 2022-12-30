JUST IN
Indian govt bodies world's top victims of cyber attacks in 2022: Report
2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023
PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata
Over 19,400 road accidents occurred due to driver's loss of control in 2021
Uttarakhand CM promises all possible support to Rishabh Pant after accident
Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam
Pele will live forever in the hearts of all football fans: Pinarayi Vijayan
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben
PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar
PM Modi's mother Heeraben cremated at a crematorium in Gandhinagar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 pm on New Year's eve
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian govt bodies world's top victims of cyber attacks in 2022: Report

Number of incidents up 8x YoY shows CloudSEK study; Railways, AIIMS, CDSL among more recent cases; political and religious motives surpass commercial in several cases

Topics
indian government | Cyber Attack | government of India

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

cyber attack

Government bodies in India suffered the highest number of cyber attacks at 82 in the year 2022. The figure was up eight fold over the previous year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on indian government

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.