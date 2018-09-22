Indian govt chose Anil Ambani as Rafale partner, says Francois Hollande

The government’s repeated denials that Anil Ambani’s got special favours in the purchase of 36 were on Friday challenged, with former François Hollande revealing that New Delhi nominated Ambani as the Indian offset partner.

Hollande was the in April 2015 who hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris when the latter publicly announced his decision to buy 36 Rafales from Dassault in “flyaway” condition.

The has come under concerted attack from the Opposition, which has charged the government with paying an inflated price, with endangering security by cancelling an on-going tender for 126 Rafales, and with facilitating the selection of The as a partner for Dassault.

Asked by French news website, Mediapart, “Who selected Reliance as a partner and why?” Hollande responded: “We did not have a say on this subject.”

“It was the Indian government who proposed this service group (The Reliance Group), and Dassault who negotiated with Ambani. We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor who was given to us,” said Hollande.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) defenders of the Rafale deal, notably Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have repeatedly rejected Opposition charges of “crony capitalism” to favour Ambani. They have claimed that in accordance with the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) Dassault chose the Indian offset partner of its own choice.

On Friday, with Sitharaman unavailable to comment, her spokesperson tweeted: “The report referring to (former) Mr Hollande’s statement that GoI (Government of India) insisted upon a particular firm as an offset partner for the Dassault Aviation in Rafale is being verified. It is reiterated that neither GoI nor the French government had any say in the commercial decision.”

While all 36 are being manufactured in France, an offset requirement, which is a part of an all-Indian defence procurement worth more than Rs 2 trillion, requires French companies that build the Rafale — Dassault, Thales and Safran — to plough back 50 per cent of the contract value into Indian defence production.

That means offsets arising from the €7.8 billion contract for 36 require the French vendors to plough back €3.9 billion worth of business into Indian defence industry.





To benefit from offsets business, The formed a joint venture with Dassault, called Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL). While the Congress has charged DRAL with cornering the bulk of the Rafale-linked offsets, The Reliance Group has said that it benefited only from €778 million worth of business.

So far the French government, which has enormous economic and strategic stakes in letting the Rafale purchase go through smoothly, has remained silent on the Indian government’s “nomination” of DRAL as a key offset partner.



However, French sources say that Hollande, who Emmanuel Macron succeeded as president in May 2017, was motivated to speak out after an Indian media report revealed that the Reliance Group had part-funded a film venture by his domestic partner, French actress Julie Gayet. Hollande wanted to make clear there was no quid pro quo with Ambani. “This group (The Reliance Group) did not have to give me any thanks for anything, I could not even imagine that there was any connection to a film by Julie Gayet,” said Hollande in the interview.

The Reliance Group has declined comment.