PM Modi has betrayed India: Rahul after Hollande's remark on Rafale deal

chief led a blistering opposition attack on Prime Minister on Friday over the Rafale deal, accusing him of betraying India and dishonouring its soldiers, after former French president Francois Hollande's reported remarks contradicting the Indian government's stand.

Hollande was quoted by a French publication as saying that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as the partner for in the Rs 580 bn Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

Leaders of the Congress, the Left and the among others lashed out at the government soon after Hollande's comments were reported.

tweeted, "The PM personally negotiated & changed the behind closed doors. Thanks to Franois Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt The PM has betrayed India. He has dishonoured the blood of our soldiers."



The chief has been repeatedly targeting the government over the fighter aircraft deal, alleging corruption and cronyism.

"In the NDA-negotiated Rafale aircraft deal, we have got no aircraft, we have got only lies. What is the new lie that the government will put out in response to Mr Hollande? has been called out again! This time by then President of France, Mr Hollande," leader P Chidambaram said.

The ruling BJP did not offer any official comment immediately while the said in a tweet that it is verifying the "Hollande's statement that GOI insisted upon a particular firm as offset partner for the in Rafale".

"It is reiterated that neither the government of India nor the had any say in the commercial decision," it added.

BJP MP said "this is serious, if accurately reported".

Congress' chief spokesperson alleged that Modi "hid behind the smokescreen of web of lies that he had weaved".

"Truth always prevails. Congress President asked the Prime Minister in Parliament to look him into his eye and tell the truth. Prime Minister did not dare to look straight. PM Modi looked away," he said.

He alleged that not only did the prime minister lie, but he made the defence minister, the finance minister and the law minister lie along with him.

"The collusion, the conspiracy and the complicity of the Modi government in denying a Rs 300 bn contract to public sector undertaking HAL in favour of Modi ji's crony friend has now been exposed by the former French President.

"Truth is now out in the open for everyone to see and adjudge. It is now clear that chowkidar hi gunahgar hai (the watchman is the culprit)," Surjewala said



The (Marxist) general secretary accused the government of lying and misleading people.

"This is a scam if there was one. The Modi govt has lied and misled Indians. The whole truth must come out now. Why was the Indian government batting for one corporate house with no experience in defence manufacture?" Yechury tweeted.

In a swipe at Modi, leader and Delhi Chief Minister asked the prime minister to come clean.

"The country wants to know the truth. Complete truth. Everyday Indian government's comments are turning out to false. People have started believing that something bad has really happened. Why else the government will lie everyday," he tweeted.