Business Standard

Indian investigations helped reduce crypto scams in Austria: Andreas Holzer

CBI recently cracked a Bitcoin racket after it received information from several countries that call centres run in Delhi and other states were duping foreign nationals

Topics
CBI | cryptocurrencies | Austria

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong on Feb. 17, 2022. Cryptocurrencies have experienced their worst plunge since 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

Austria’s Federal Police and Director of Criminal Intelligence Service, General Mag Andreas Holzer said that probes by the India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) helped check cyptocurrency scams in Austria and neighboring countries, reported The Economic Times.

After receiving information from multiple countries that call centres operating in Delhi and nearby regions were duping international nationals, the CBI recently busted a bitcoin racket.

While talking to ET, CBI official said that the investigation agency had counducted searches on a call centre in Shadi Khampur village in West Delhi where victims from foreign countries were duped by the accused, who impersonated Europol officers. "They told them that their identities were stolen and crimes pertaining to narcotics drugs were committed in their names. The scamsters asked the victims to transfer money to a trust account through banks, crypto wallets, gift card codes or voucher codes to clear themselves of suspicion,” a CBI official told ET.

During its investigation, the CBI located a second call centre in Noida and seized bitcoins, Rs 30 lakh in several wallets, and Rs 30 lakh from one of the accused's bank account. The UK, US, Australia, UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Austria, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Bhutan, Namibia, Bahrain, Russia, Canada, Oman, Serbia, Malaysia, and Mongolia were among the countries with which India held a bilateral meeting Thursday on the matter.

Holzer's delegation met CBI representatives at the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) general assembly, and they came to an agreement on improving the sharing of criminal intelligence, geolocating wanted criminals and fugitives, combating terrorism, financing of terrorism, and online radicalisation, as well as coordinating efforts to stop cybercrime and child sexual exploitation online. In order to increase police collaboration and to develop a working framework for cooperation, CBI and Europol also held bilateral discussions.

Interpol was not formally established in 1923. Johannes Schober, the head of the Vienna Police, revived the notion of an international police body. In Vienna in 1923, he organised the second International Criminal Police Congress. There are currently 195 countries represented among the original 24. India, that joind Interpol in 1949, is one of the oldest members of the organisation.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:41 IST

