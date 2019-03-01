Indian military signals de-escalation, warns Pakistan against 'provocation'

Late on Thursday, three officers from the forces addressed the media in New Delhi to communicate India's decision to de-escalate the India-Pakistan stand-off and maintain "peace and stability in the region".

"Despite the present turn of events, the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region and will continue to act against agencies who harbour inimical designs against India and citizens of our country,” said Major General S S Mahal of the army. The statement also indicated there would be no further armed action unless "provocation" came from Pakistan.

“I wish to assure the nation that we are fully prepared and in a heightened state of readiness to respond to any provocation by Pakistan,” said Mahal.