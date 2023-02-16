JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Railway to achieve record production of locomotives, coaches in FY23

Indian Railways' have manufactured 785 electric locomotives and 4,175 LHB coaches in FY23 up to January 31

Topics
Indian Railways | Railway Ministry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
Indian Railways

Indian Railways’ production units are on fast track to achieve record production in the financial year 2022-23. Railways' have manufactured 785 electric locomotives and 4,175 LHB coaches in FY23 up to January 31.

Indian Railways’ have three production units i.e. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala. All the units have produced a total of 785 electric locomotives in FY23 till January 31.

"Indian Railways scripting the success stories, with the production of 785 locomotives up to 31st January in FY 2022-23." tweeted the Ministry of Railways while making the announcement.

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) leads with the production of 344 electric locomotives, followed by Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) with 286 and 155 locomotives.

To ensure convenient and faster mobility, railways' coach production units have also ramped up LHB coach production by manufacturing 4,175 LHB coaches in FY23 till January 31.

Out of 4,175, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Tamil Nadu manufactured 1891 LHB coaches. Whereas, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) manufactured 1221 and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) produced 1063 LHB coaches.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:21 IST

