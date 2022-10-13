Indian students 'highly likely' to stay back in developed nations for work

Indian students living in developed countries are highly likely to stay there and find local jobs, a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) showed. Nearly one-third of people between the age group of 20 and 29 years come from China and India but Indians are more likely to stay in their host country, an Indian Express (IE) report said citing OECD's findings.

The report further said that Indian students are not just more likely to stay in developed countries on extended permits, but they are also highly likely to get a work permit during their stay.

OECD's "International Migration Outlook 2022" showed trends in international migration flows and policies until 2021 focussing on the countries of origin and destination of students studying in countries. is a group of developed countries.

On the other hand, students from China are more likely to go back to their home country after completing their studies.

"The retention behaviour of Chinese students is more diverse, with overall larger shares leaving after their education," the report said.

In almost every country, including Canada, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom and Japan, Indians have significantly high retention rates than the Chinese, the IE report added. The transition rates from study permits to work permits too were higher in Indians than in Chinese.

In the US, the number of Indian students applying for the H-1B visa to transition from a study permit to a temporary high-skilled permit was the highest.

More Indian students were found to be enrolled in Masters or PhD courses compared to Chinese. This according to IE, might explain Indian students’ "quicker transition to the labour market and shorter period on an education permit".