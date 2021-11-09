Indians top list of tourists to Sri Lanka in October, shows data

-
Indians topped the list of holidaymakers in Sri Lanka in the month of October, officials here said on Tuesday, as the island nation is showing a gradual revitalisation of leisure tourism after being impacted by the pandemic.
“The total number of international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during October was 22,771. A modest improvement in the month of October can be noticed following the sharp contraction in arrivals after the month of April. This reflects the improvement in international arrivals owing to factors such as vaccination advances around the world,” Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said.
India, the UK, Pakistan, Russia and Germany were the top five international tourist generating markets during October, it said.
“India was the largest source of tourist visits to Sri Lanka with 37 per cent of the total traffic in October. The UK and Pakistan accounted for 10 per cent and 9 per cent of the total traffic respectively.” As of October 31, a total number of 60,695 tourists had visited Sri Lanka, this year.
